South Africa: On the Historical Record - Revolutions That Shook the World

J. BROOKS SPECTOR's bookshelves host many curious coincidences and pairings, but perhaps none as much as on the one shelf that held Martin Luther's 'Three Treatises', 'The Selected Writings of Marx and Engels', Leonard Shapiro's 'The Russian Revolutions of 1917', John Reed's 'Ten Days That Shook the World', and Solomon Grayzel's 'A History of the Jews'. Taken together, they help represent three remarkable anniversaries in history. Happening now.

In writing about international relations, it is common to identify big, overarching, transcendent geopolitical themes, and then massage the evidence to suit the model being offered up for contemplation. A sophisticated version of this approach might well be Prof Graham Allison's new book, the provocatively titled Thucydides Trap, which argues that the US and China are almost certain to bump heads militarily unless something changes dramatically, in the manner of Sparta versus Athens nearly two-and-a-half-thousand years earlier. (It is a more nuanced version of the dangerous rising nation versus established power dynamic.)

Alternatively, among the political studies literature, there is the tendency to focus tightly on a major leader and describe or analyse his or her decisions in terms of their impact. This is something like the difference between the old adage...