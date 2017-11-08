South Africa: Can You Believe, Manana Narrowly Avoided Cooler Over Previous Coke Conviction

While appearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court for sentencing, it was revealed that former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana had two previous convictions for theft - one of which was for stealing a can of Coke.

State prosecutor Anne-Marie Smith spilled the details of Manana's previous convictions in court.

The convictions date back to 2004 and 2005.

Manana paid a fine of R500 after admitting to guilt.

His lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill, confirmed that one of the theft convictions was for 'a can of Coke'.

Twitter had mixed reactions to the news.

Manana was convicted on three charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he pleaded guilty in September to assaulting three women at the Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg in August. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Source: News24