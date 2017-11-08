8 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Can You Believe, Manana Narrowly Avoided Cooler Over Previous Coke Conviction

Tagged:

Related Topics

While appearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court for sentencing, it was revealed that former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana had two previous convictions for theft - one of which was for stealing a can of Coke.

State prosecutor Anne-Marie Smith spilled the details of Manana's previous convictions in court.

The convictions date back to 2004 and 2005.

Manana paid a fine of R500 after admitting to guilt.

His lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill, confirmed that one of the theft convictions was for 'a can of Coke'.

Twitter had mixed reactions to the news.

Manana was convicted on three charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he pleaded guilty in September to assaulting three women at the Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg in August. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mugabe Son Pours Champagne Over His 'Expensive Watch'

A video has emerged of President Robert Mugabe's youngest son, Bellarmine Chatunga, pouring champagne over his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.