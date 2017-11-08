South Africa: President's Keepers - Why Tom Moyane Might Have a Legal Duty to Publish President Jacob Zuma's Tax Records

analysis

Last Friday the South African Revenue Service (SARS) threatened to pursue criminal charges against Jacques Pauw about revelations made in his new book, The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison. Shortly afterwards, the State Security Agency (SSA) demanded that the publishers withdraw the book, and threatened to obtain an interdict against the publishers to force the book's withdrawal and to pursue criminal charges against Pauw. SARS and the SSA could not have drawn more attention to the content of the book if they had got television personality, radio host and businesswoman Bonang Matheba and Springbok rugby captain Eben Etzebeth to pose naked with copies of the book covering their naughty bits. By threatening Pauw with criminal prosecution, SARS and the SSA also, in effect, confirmed that claims contained in the book are true.

As I began reading The President's Keepers last Sunday, I wondered which former or current SSA members and SARS employees spilled the beans to author Jacques Pauw and whether the SSA and SARS would be stupid enough to confirm the veracity of their accounts by threatening Pauw with criminal prosecution for leaking information from the SSA and SARS.

The book alleges (after...