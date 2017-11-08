8 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Taxi Strike - Exams and Industry Disrupted As Taxis Block Streets

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Hundreds of commuters were left scrambling to find alternate means of transport on Wednesday after taxi drivers in Pretoria and Johannesburg embarked on protest action over the Bus Rapid Transport system, operating licences, the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme, and public transport subsidies. By BHEKI C SIMELANE and PUSELETSO NTHATE.

Several roads around Johannesburg and Pretoria were gridlocked on Wednesday after protesting taxi drivers blockaded sections of them with burning tyres and in at least one incident, a truck.

Initially it was expected that the taxi strike would only affect Pretoria. However, commuters from Soweto were left in the lurch as taxis remained parked in the taxi ranks.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar said the N1 and N3 roads were affected in the early hours of the morning and commuters could expect similar traffic jams on Wednesday afternoon.

In Tshwane a police officer, who had attempted to talk to the drivers, was assaulted by two taxi drivers, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

In a separate incident, in Sinoville one taxi driver drove towards traffic and collided with three cars. "Four people were injured and he has been arrested. He will be charged with reckless driving," said Dlamini.

The...

South Africa

Mugabe's Sacked Deputy Heads to South Africa - Report

CHRIS Mutsvangwa, the war veterans national chair and top ally to axed Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the axed… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.