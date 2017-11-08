South Africa Is One Step Closer to Finding Out Where Political Parties Get Their Money

analysis

It now looks virtually certain that South Africa's future will be one in which political parties have to disclose their sources of funding - whether through an amendment to the Promotion of Access to Information Act ordered by the courts, or through the political party funding bill currently being drafted by the country's legislators. In Parliament this week, the public is being given its last say on what that legislation should look like. By REBECCA DAVIS.

It's has been a mixed year for South African politics, to say the least. But 2017 may also go down in history as the year in which the country finally got serious about making political parties tell the public where they get their money.

It's been a frustrating quirk of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) that this legislation, intended to ensure greater transparency, has up to now excluded one particular type of information request. It has not been possible to use PAIA to obtain answers to one of the burning questions of our democracy: what donations do political parties receive, and from whom?

That's now set to change, following a Western Cape High Court victory in September by lobby group My...