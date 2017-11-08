South Africa: Theatre Review - Chance in the Form of a Suitcase

analysis

In The Suitcase, adapted from Es'Kia Mphahlele's short story of the same title, and directed by James Ngcobo, one can't help but feel that the actors and director have a keen insight into something profound, that they have an unspoken secret about this life. And much like most heartfelt subject matter, it can only be told with a simple story. By NKATEKO MABASA.

Timi, played by Siyabonga Thwala, is a cheerful and enthusiastic man who marries Namhla, played by Masasa Mbangeni. They live in a rural village and later elope to Johannesburg because their families disapprove of the union - simply because he is Zulu and she is Xhosa. Once in the city, they are enthralled by the big city lights and its high buildings. Unfamiliar with the fast pace city life they find themselves stranded at the train station not knowing where to go. Mlotswa, played by the humorous Desmond Dube, finds them and offers them a room to rent. And so as their lives seem to settle Timi must now look for a job.

The play, which is returning to the Market Theatre for the second time since 2006 and after a successful UK tour this year, is...