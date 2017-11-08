8 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Newsflash - Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana to Face Disciplinary Proceedings

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana will face disciplinary proceedings over claims of maladministration and abuse of power, Parliament officially confirmed on Wednesday. The decision by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Thandi Modise followed an investigation by the institution's audit committee, which the presiding officers instituted some five months ago. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana now has seven days to make representations at to why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary proceedings. He has been on special leave since 9 June after the parliamentary branch of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) lodged an official complaint with the presiding officers.

"Consistent with the principles of natural justice, the Secretary to Parliament remains innocent until proven otherwise by a due process - which the presiding officers hope will be conducted and concluded without delay," Parliament said in a statement.

"The allegations investigated by the (audit) committee included Mr Mgidlana's receipt of an ex-gratia payment of R71,000, improper allocation of a study bursary, improper travel management and irregular procurement of services," said Parliament. "After applying their minds to the report, the Presiding Officers...

South Africa

Mugabe's Sacked Deputy Heads to South Africa - Report

CHRIS Mutsvangwa, the war veterans national chair and top ally to axed Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the axed… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.