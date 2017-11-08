South Africa: Newsflash - Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana to Face Disciplinary Proceedings

analysis

Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana will face disciplinary proceedings over claims of maladministration and abuse of power, Parliament officially confirmed on Wednesday. The decision by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Thandi Modise followed an investigation by the institution's audit committee, which the presiding officers instituted some five months ago. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana now has seven days to make representations at to why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary proceedings. He has been on special leave since 9 June after the parliamentary branch of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) lodged an official complaint with the presiding officers.

"Consistent with the principles of natural justice, the Secretary to Parliament remains innocent until proven otherwise by a due process - which the presiding officers hope will be conducted and concluded without delay," Parliament said in a statement.

"The allegations investigated by the (audit) committee included Mr Mgidlana's receipt of an ex-gratia payment of R71,000, improper allocation of a study bursary, improper travel management and irregular procurement of services," said Parliament. "After applying their minds to the report, the Presiding Officers...