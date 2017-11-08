South Africa: ANC Statement On Meeting With Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi and His Delegation

press release

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Sub-committee on International Relations (IR) Sub-committee has met with Minister of Regional Cooperation of the State of Israel, Mr. Tzachi Hanegbi.

The meeting which took place at the ANC's Head offices in Johannesburg on Monday, was held at the request of Minister Hanegbi's office. The delegation was received by Comrade Edna Molewa, Chairperson of the International Relations Sub-Committee together with members of the Sub-Committee.

Minister Hanegbi was accompanied by the ambassador of Israel to South Africa, Mr. Lior Keinan as well as representatives from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBOD).

The ANC regularly receives meeting requests from members of the diplomatic community based in South Africa.

Yesterday's meeting formed part of the regular engagement by the ANC and its subcommittees with a wide range of stakeholders, as well as forming part of party-to-party engagement.

The International Relations Sub-Committee has this year alone met with representatives and delegations from Venezuela, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Cuba, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Colombia, Vietnam, the People's Republic of China and Liberia. The Sub-Committee has also met with various groupings such as the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC) as well as the European Union.

A number of issues were discussed, including a recommendation of the recently held National Policy Conference (NPC) relating to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict: namely the downgrading of South Africa's embassy in Israel. The Subcommittee has informed the delegation that the recommendation stands as coming from NPC and that a decision in this regard would be taken at the ANC's upcoming National Conference in December.

The International Relations subcommittee further reiterated the ANC and its Alliance's commitment to the Two State solution and emphasized that urgent steps should be taken to resume talks between both sides. It is in the interests of both Palestinians and Israelis that this protracted conflict should come to an end and a lasting solution found.

The ANC remains committed to playing a constructive role in the Middle East peace process and within the international relations arena in general; and as such views regular engagement with actors across the political spectrum as key to its efforts.