South Africa Is Reaching a Crossroads - Which Direction Will We Choose?

The trajectory of how South Africa will do in the next century is most likely going to be decided by the events of the next two years. It is imperative that a sense of collective responsibility emerges.

In light of various challenges plaguing the country, be it a low growth economy, social unrest, high unemployment rates, political party leadership issues or the rampant corruption reported on a daily basis, the question of the direction that the country will take, as a result largely of its leadership, has never been more pertinent than now.

When one looks at the events of the past couple of weeks, it is becoming difficult to remain optimistic about the future of the country. We heard the chilling testimonies of family members of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, became more despondent due to the minister of finance's pronouncement on the state of our ailing economy; a week later, the minister of police released the scary figures on crime in the country and more recently the shocking findings in Jacques Pauw's book The President's Keepers. On a daily basis various issues come to the fore, challenging the very fabric of this democracy, and we have...