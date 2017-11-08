8 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa Is Reaching a Crossroads - Which Direction Will We Choose?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Kenneth Diole

The trajectory of how South Africa will do in the next century is most likely going to be decided by the events of the next two years. It is imperative that a sense of collective responsibility emerges.

In light of various challenges plaguing the country, be it a low growth economy, social unrest, high unemployment rates, political party leadership issues or the rampant corruption reported on a daily basis, the question of the direction that the country will take, as a result largely of its leadership, has never been more pertinent than now.

When one looks at the events of the past couple of weeks, it is becoming difficult to remain optimistic about the future of the country. We heard the chilling testimonies of family members of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, became more despondent due to the minister of finance's pronouncement on the state of our ailing economy; a week later, the minister of police released the scary figures on crime in the country and more recently the shocking findings in Jacques Pauw's book The President's Keepers. On a daily basis various issues come to the fore, challenging the very fabric of this democracy, and we have...

South Africa

Mugabe's Sacked Deputy Heads to South Africa - Report

CHRIS Mutsvangwa, the war veterans national chair and top ally to axed Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the axed… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.