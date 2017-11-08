South Africa: Nehawu Statement On the Meeting Between the Union Delegation and Office of the Auditor General

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] confirms that a delegation led by its General Secretary, Cde Zola Saphetha met the representatives of the office of the Auditor General on Monday in Johannesburg. The intention of the meeting was for the office of the Auditor General to engage NEHAWU on the issues raised to the Auditor General and also in the public domain regarding matters related to the Northern Cape Legislature.

As NEHAWU, we wrote early on to the Audit General seeking answers regarding non-compliance with Section 33 of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislature act, 2009 [Act No. 10 of 2009] by the Northern Cape Legislature. The AG's office did not only reply by a letter but also requested a meeting with the union in order to discuss issues raised and clarify the role of the Office of the Auditor General in relation to its powers and auditing processes. After serious and robust discussions, the meeting noted the limitations of the office of the AG in relation to powers, more especially in recommending and implementing remedial actions against transgressors.

However, the meeting was regarded as a starting point in search for solutions on the matters at hand and also agreed that more discussions must unfold. In this regard, both parties unanimously agreed that another urgent meeting must be convened within two weeks from the meeting. We just hope that these discussions will bear fruits in relation to bringing to book those who transgress audit process and loot state resources.

Despite the discussions with Auditor General, the union is intensifying its mobilisation in the province and we can confirm that mobilization is at an advanced stage. As part of assessing the state of readiness, four national office bearers are deployed in all four town based meetings convened in four different regions of the union to encourage and give support to members as they prepare for the upcoming provincial day of action to be held in Kimberley next week Friday, November 17, 2017.