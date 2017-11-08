South Africa: Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook - Call to Nationalise Banks Amid State Capture and Procurement 'Deviations'

analysis

In the National Assembly on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema argued for the nationalisation of banks without compensation, just hours after governance turmoil and financial haemorrhaging emerged at the parliamentary Eskom State Capture inquiry. The public enterprises committee is not alone - other committees from finance and Scopa to environmental affairs also have heard of, and looked into, departments and state entities sidestepping rules and prescripts. Whether this represents a crisis or a hiccough seems to depend on ideological belief and party-political affiliation. Or maybe just the political moment. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The Auditor-General yet again last week highlighted failure to comply with legislation and institutional leadership troubles as key concerns in the audits of the national and provincial departments alongside 25 State-owned Entities (SoEs). Irregular expenditure overall rose to R45.5-billion, up from R29.4-billion in the 2015/16 financial year, with SoEs doubling their share of irregular expenditure to R2.884-billion in the 2016/17 financial year from R1.439-billion the previous year.

National Treasury also last week raised with MPs concerns that deviations in procurement are becoming the new normal, often replacing planning and implementation. Deviations are meant to happen only in emergencies that constitute an imminent threat to life and property or...