South Africa: Why the EFF Is Winning the Argument At South African Universities

analysis

It is now a matter of public record that the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) is emerging victorious in this season's Student Representative Council (SRC) elections. They have scored victories at Wits, Limpopo, Sefako Makgatho and other universities. Until recently they momentarily led at UCT too. Even in the TVET colleges they are emerging strong. There is ongoing debate about why the EFFSC is winning the argument and therefore SRC elections in our tertiary institutions. Here are eight points to ignite the debate.

1. Kardashianomics (conspicuous consumption and narcissism) preoccupies some of the popular Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) leaders. The PYA has been slow to shrug off perceptions that it's leaders are not genuinely concerned about the plight of poor students. Allegations of using access to power and resources can go for months unchallenged. This spreads the image of leaders preoccupied with themselves, conspicuous consumption and popularity.

These widespread perceptions could be built on residual effects of macro social dynamics or they are merely a microcosm of national political elite formation.

It worries us in the congress movement when PYA leaders are seen to be chasing the good life, not prioritising the general welfare of students. Many times, during...