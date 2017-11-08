Photo: The Herald

President Robert and Mrs Grace Mugabe at a rally at the ruling party headquarters after the sacking of the Vice President.

CHRIS Mutsvangwa, the war veterans national chair and top ally to axed Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the axed Vice President is on his way to South Africa with signs he could be seeking exile.

The war veterans' leader said this from South Africa at a press conference with international media on Wednesday.

Mutsvangwa, according to reports, said Mnangagwa was safe and will travel to South Africa "very soon".

Earlier on, local media reported that the former VP left the country on Tuesday into neighbouring Mozambique by road in what many believed was an escape to safer foreign territories.

Mnangagwa was sacked as the country's number two by President Robert Mugabe on Monday in a shock climax to Zanu PF's internecine factional wars.

This followed persistent accusations by the first family and allies that he was attempting a silent coup against the 93-year-old leader.

President Mugabe has gone on to accuse his one-time top aide of failing to do enough to cleanse himself of the allegations.

He took the bold decision this week to dislodge Mnangagwa from the lofty position with the First Lady, Grace putting a spirited campaign for his immediate ouster.

In his interviews with international media on Wednesday, Mutsvangwa accused Grace of masterminding the purge on Mnangagwa and his allies.

The apparent hounding of the influential politician into exile by President Mugabe has brought anxiety in a country already buffeted by years of economic, social and political instability.

It is widely believed President Mugabe's persistent siege and axing of his deputy was an attempt to clear the decks for his ambitious wife, who is now primed to become VP during a party extra-ordinary congress in December.