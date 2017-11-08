South Africa: Nehawu to March to Department of Education

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] is currently mobilising for a National Day of Action against the Department of Higher Education and Training on the 21st November 2017. The National Day of Action will be in a form of march to the Head Office of the Department in Tshwane, while other provinces will hold pickets.

The National Day of Action is as a result of the challenges faced by our members in the Sector Education and Training Authority [SETA's], Technical and Vocational Education and Training [TVET]/ and the Community Education and Training [CET] Colleges. The intention of the march is to hand-over a memorandum of demands to the Minister of Education and Training regarding SETA's and TVET/CET colleges on a number of outstanding challenges that the department has dismally failed to address.

The memorandum of demands will amongst others include the following issues:

Maladministration and corruption in SETA's

The department's failure to provide oversight that is necessary to improve the performance of the SETA's which is characterised by poor management of funds and lack of accountability by senior management.

SETA landscape and job security

Finalisation of bargaining scope for the TVET sector

Harmonisation of conditions of service for migrated TVET an CET college staff

Review of delegation of authority to TVET college principals

Review of current funding model

Update on the establishment of South African Institute for Vocational and Continuing Education and Training [SAIVECET]

The role of college councils in the current dispensation

Funding for college staff that did not migrate but supporting ministerial approved programmes

Insourcing security, cleaning and hostel services in TVET colleges

Permanent absorption for CET lecturing staff and recapitalisation for CET colleges

Releasing of audit reports findings conducted in TVET colleges

Union bashing in SETA's, TVET, and CET colleges

Non issuing of certificate on time for TVET college students

The national union is currently conducting general member meetings in these sectors and mobilization is at an advanced stage and members are ready to send a clear message to the department that these issues can no longer remain unresolved. The march scheduled for the 21st November 2017 is regarded as a warning shot and if the department continues to drags its feet in responding positively to our demands within the specified period in the memorandum will leave the union with no option but to render the system unworkable and ungovernable.