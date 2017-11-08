South Africa: Taxi Strike - Gauteng Learners Make It to Exam Venues

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is pleased that the majority of Grade 12 learners arrived on time for their final examination today, irrespective of a National Taxi Alliance Strike that has been staged since morning.

The Gauteng Education Department said a preliminary report indicates that less than 20 learners were redirected to alternative venues to write their exam.

"It is important to note that most learners who arrived late were not more than an hour late. A handful of learners that were an hour late, were accommodated accordingly. No absenteeism has been reported due to the said strike.

"We would like to thank all parents who made an effort to make alternative transport arrangements especially for our Grade 12 learners," said the department.

MEC Lesufi has reiterated that such activities are unfortunate and have a negative impact on the delivery of education in the province, particularly during the critical examination period.

"We wish our learners well under these difficult circumstances," he said.