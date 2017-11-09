8 November 2017

Nigeria: Army Destroy 46 Oil Bunker Sites in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Army said it had destroyed 46 illegal bunker sites in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers at the just-concluded Exercise Crocodile Smile II.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, Spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said in a statement that several wooden boats and barges loaded with huge quantity of crude oil were seized.

Iliyasu said that several suspects were arrested and handed over to relevant security agencies for possible prosecution.

"Troops also destroyed illegal oil dump sites; seized vehicles transporting illegal products and arrested perpetrators of the illegal activities.

"A total of 13 cases were recorded across 6 Division's Area of Responsibility, while firearms and other dangerous weapons were recovered in our anti-cultism operations.

"Also, our reinvigorated Anti-Kidnapping Squad busted nine kidnap syndicates who provided useful information about criminals' hideouts, their mode of operation and sources of weapons," he said.

The spokesman attributed the success of exercise to cooperation and support of residents in the three states.

He said troops had also carried out free medical and education outreaches in communities in Rivers and Bayelsa.

