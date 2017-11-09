Sokoto — The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), Sani Yakubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria would be ranked 100 in the Wold Bank ease of doing business index by 2020.

Speaking at the 9th meeting of the National Council on Industry, trade and investment holding in Sokoto, he said the recent improvement from 169 to 145 was commendable and a testimony of collective determination and ability to achieve results.

He said that the government was looking forward to further improving in the ranking from latest 145 to 100 by 2020.

He reiterated the federal government's commitment to the creation of 15 million jobs by 2020.

Yakubu attributed the present difficulties in the country to inefficient spending, inappropriate policies and unfavourable global economic trends.

"The ERGP is focussed on robust implementation of key policies which are presently addressing some of the challenges that we faced," he said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Edet Akpan said it was not longer news that the country had moved out of recession with a minimum of 0.55% growth rate and still improving.

To sustain this growth , he said all hands should be on deck to see to the diversification of the economy away from crude oil.