Photo: Google Maps

Situated 1,441 kilometres from Dar es Salaam lies the Mutukulu border post between Tanzania and Uganda, near the shores of Lake Victoria.

Kampala — Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli will today officially launch the $12 million (Shs43.8 billion) Mutukula One Stop Border post (OSBP) facility that is aimed at reducing the cost of doing business.

The United Kingdom's Development for International Development (DFID) funded the infrastructure component while the Canadian development agency and Global Affairs financed the operationalization of facility through Trademark East Africa.

The OSBP is a "one stop" form of border crossing point jointly managed by neighboring countries and where activities are streamlined to maximise efficiency.

It (OSBP) brings together immigration, customs and other government officials from the two countries under one roof, doing away with need for trucks and persons to undergo clearance twice at both sides of the border.

The OSBP ensures effective border control mechanisms and efficiency in border clearance processes. It contributes to boosting trade by cutting the time taken to clear goods between the two nations.

This will reduce transport costs, whilst increasing volumes of trans-shipment cargo through the Central Corridor. It is expected that time to cross the border will reduce by at least 30 per cent.

Situated 1,441 kilometres from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam lies a border post called Mutukula between Tanzania and Uganda, near the shores of Lake Victoria.

Until very recently, electricity was only provided on the Ugandan side, leaving many small businesses on the Tanzanian side in the dark. However, things on the Tanzanian side changed with changed with the construction of a One Stop Border Post, which included a 10km stretch of electricity towards Bunazi in Tanzania.