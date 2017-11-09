9 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group Raises Alarm On Rise of HIV Infection in Adolescent Girls

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adaku Onyenucheya

Love International, a non-governmental organisation has raised concern over the rise of the new Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV), among adolescent girls and young women in Nigeria.

According to the organisation, the worrisome statistics of the viral infection released by the Joint United Nations Programme in AIDS (UNAIDS) shows that adolescent girls are more vulnerable to the HIV than boys and account for 22 percent of the viral infection, with three million girls and young women within the age of 15-24 years, out of 35 million people living with the virus globally.

Reports further revealed that for every 90 seconds, HIV is transmitted to a girl or young woman, which means that at least, 340, 000 new HIV infections occur among girls and young women between age 10-24 yearly.

The Executive Director and Cofounder of Safe Love Foundation, Sandra Idugboe said, based on research conducted, Nigeria is reported to have the second largest number of the new HIV infection in the world with its prevalence up to five times higher among teenage girls within the age of 15-19.

She said these teenage girls get infected through intergenerational sex and most times sexual abuse by older men who prey on the young girls who are vulnerable and defenseless, thereby increasing the risk of transmission of the viral diseases.

Giving a breakdown of the statistics released by the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), which shows the prevalence of HIV in the various states in Nigeria, Sandra said, there is need for government to tighten its justice system to sanction older men from forcefully abusing minors and teenage girls, as most of the offenders go scot free without facing the law, which encourage them to do more harm to the vulnerable girls.

According to the statistics the state and their prevalence of HIV included Rivers state with the high prevalence if 15.2 percent, followed by Taraba with 10.5 percent, Kaduna with 9.2 percent, Nasarawa with 8.1 percent, FCT 7.5 percent, Akwa Ibom 6.5 percent, Sokoto 6.4 percent, Oyo 5.6 percent and Benue 5.6 percent among others.

Sandra said this prompted the need for the campaign titled "No Sugar Daddy, Bright Future", to address and combat the high rate of teenage pregnancies and new HIV infections among adolescent girls in schools nationwide... "

Nigeria

Govt Disagrees With Moody's Downgrade

Ratings agency Moody's has cut Nigeria's long-term foreign-currency bond to B1 from Ba3 and kept its outlook stable,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.