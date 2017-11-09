Uganda: Museveni Receives 6 New Envoys to Uganda

Kampala — Six newly accredited ambassadors to Uganda presented their credentials to President Yoweri Museveni at back-to-back ceremonies held at State House, Entebbe on Tuesday.

The envoys are: Dr Albrecht Conze of Germany, North Korea's Jong Tong Hak, European Union (EU)'s Attilo Pacifici, South Sudan's Simon Duku, Ireland's Finbar O'Brien and the Nigerian High Commissioner Dr Etubom Asquo.

According to a State House statement, President Museveni told Mr Pacifici that government values the EU's continued support to infrastructure development in Uganda, among others the Kampala-Northern Bypass which is being expanded into a dual carriage highway.

The EU is Uganda's biggest trading partner outside the East African Community (EAC) with trade volumes of Shs3trillion ($985m) in 2016.

During the meeting with Dr Conze, the German envoy, President Museveni called for more German investors into the country as well as support to the security situation in Somalia. He said Uganda is willing to help but is constrained by financial resources.

"Somalia is semi attended to by both the outside and inside forces," Mr Museveni said.

Ambassador Conze said German investors are ready to invest in the country but are, among other reasons, scared of the complications involved in acquiring land for investment projects.

While receiving the North Korean envoy, Mr Jong Tong Hak, President Museveni advocated for dialogue between the two Koreas - North and South - for possible reunification. Mr Museveni echoed a similar position while speaking at the session of the UN General Assembly in September.

President Museveni and the new South Sudanese Ambassador, Simon Duku Michael, discussed economic cooperation between the two countries, including on-going plans to extend electricity from Uganda to Nimule border town and beyond.

Mr Museveni commended the Nigerian government for the Shs32b ($9m) credit facility towards the construction of a factory in Nakasongola District during the meeting with Dr Asquo, the Nigerian envoy.