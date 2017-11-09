Kenya: Fast Greens Await Kiambu Chairman's Prize Players

Kiambu Golf Club is the place to be this weekend, as the nine-hole course which has been a beehive of activities throughout this year, hosts the Chairman's Prize golf tournament.

Club chairman Njeru Njagi has lined up an array of prizes and entertainment courtesy of the many sponsors he has attracted.

"This is my last major event as the chairman of the club, I must present it in a fashionable style," said Njagi who besides his "Mountain Tigers" team, has also attracted Madison Insurance, Safari Park Hotel, and Philips East Africa as sponsors.

On Wednesday, when the chairman was hosting a curtain-riser event, a field of 220 players had been listed to play.

Hence the field will be divided to play tomorrow and Saturday to ensure all entrants see action and get a chance to vie for the galaxy of prizes being offered.

Njagi and club captain Sammy Muriu said that marshals would be deployed to make sure that the event moved smoothly.

Teeing off on both days will be from 6.30am.

Currently the course is reported to be in an excellent condition because of the new greens machine.

Muriu said that as a result of the work done by the machines Kiambu would not be the same again.

"The greens will be fast but with friendly pin positions so that golfers enjoy their rounds," said Muriu.

"We must thank all the sponsors that have supported the club throughout this year. It has been a wonderful year for us," said chairman Njagi, who joined the committee in 2012 first as vice captain.

Madison Insurance managing director Joshua Njiru, who is among the golfers expected to compete in Kiambu, said his company felt privileged to have been approached to sponsor such a prestigious event.

Meanwhile, fresh from the Diani Beach Masters at Leisure Lodge where Prime Bank was the title sponsor, the bank is hosting its annual event at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course this weekend.

This is the 10th year Prime Bank is sponsoring the event at Sigona that has thus far attracted 220 players.

Among those drawn include Prime Bank Guests who are holders of Visa Golf Card.

Prime Bank has for the last three years partnered with Kenya Golf Union and Junior Golf Foundation in promoting golf through the Prime golf Visa card.

Club Captain, James Mbuthia said: "The course is well prepared and ready for the event and we are grateful to the sponsors for once again supporting the game of golf."

Last year, the event was won by Karan Patel on 43pts and he has already registered to defend the title.