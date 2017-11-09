Uganda: Policeman On the Run After Shooting Wife Dead

Hoima — A police officer in Hoima District has allegedly shot dead his wife after accusing her of infidelity.

The suspect was attached to the Oil and Gas Unit at Nyairongo Police Post in Kabwooya Sub County, Hoima District.

"The deceased, Hasifa Tumuhairwe, 25, was shot on the fore head and on the left thigh and died instantly. The husband accused her of having love affairs with other men," the Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza said on Wednesday.

The woman was reportedly killed on Tuesday at about 9 pm in their rented house in Kaseeta parish.

Witnesses told police detectives that after committing the crime, the suspect went to a nearby bar and reportedly robbed an unspecified amount of money and a motorcycle from Mr Kenneth Mujuni and 10 liters of petrol from Ms Juliet Akugizibwe, a resident.

He allegedly used the motorcycle to escape from the area with his loaded AK47 gun.

Detectives took the body to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for a post mortem as investigations continue.

In a related development, a 23-year- old man has allegedly committed suicide suspecting his wife of adultery.

Police said Mr Lawrence Isingoma, a resident of Rusembe-II village in Western Ward, Kahoora Division, Hoima Municipality allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

He left a handwritten chit claiming that he felt disappointed that his wife was cheating on him, Mr Hakiza said.

He used a rope to hang himself in his house.

Hoima Deputy Mayor, Mr Nelson Jimmex Businge said it is unfortunate that such a domestic misunderstanding caused the loss of life.

"He would have consulted elders, friends and local authorities on how to resolve their disagreements" Mr Businge said.

The deceased's body has been handed over to his relatives for burial in Mbiwe Village after a postmortem was conducted at Hoima regional Referral Hospital.