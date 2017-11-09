8 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: I Will Not Protect Those Who Offend Uganda's Territorial Integrity - Boinnet

Mombasa — Inspector General of Police Joseph Bonnet has put drug lords using the Indian Ocean to smuggle their wares on notice following the acquisition of six modern patrol boats.

Speaking after commissioning the modern boats at the port of Mombasa, Boinnet said the government will not allow smuggling of drugs, contrabands, and counterfeit goods through the sea.

"The acquisition of this equipment will help us in big way in proofing our capability to interdict and deal with threats that emanate from terrorism, drugs trafficking and counterfeit goods," said Boinnet.

Boinnet said the boats will enable the Marine Police Unit to effectively patrol the deep sea, a capacity they lacked.

The boats MV Boinnet, MV Lamu, Mv Tewa, MV Swara and two speedboats were procured from South Korea.

The modern armored boats are installed with surveillance systems, communication gadgets and powerful engines to perform their duties effectively.

Boinnet said the purchase of the boats is part of government's modernisation of the National Police Service programme.

They were handed over to the government by South Korean Ambassador to Kenya Young Dae Kwon.

Boinnet announced plans to establish a Coast Guard Unit that will play a major role in patrolling the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile Boinnet said they are investigating the alleged arrest of 22 Kenyans at Migingo Island by Uganda authorities.

Boinnet however warned Kenyans living on the island to maintain law and order.

"I don't have full facts about the arrest but anybody on either side whether Kenya or Uganda must follow the law or prepare to face the consequences,"said Boinnet.

