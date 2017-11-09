9 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: NSSF Asked to Operate As Commercial Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Renowned agriculturalist and dairy producer Sam Mubiru Kizito has challenged National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to operative as a commercial bank so that pensioners can access low interest loans for personal development.

Mr Kizito, who was speaking to journalists after Nkumba University awarded him a honorary doctoral degree due to his distinguished contribution to the agricultural and dairy industries, said NSSF was cheating workers by lending money to commercial banks which borrow it to workers at high interest rates.

"Why should NSSF lend money to commercial banks at about 10 per cent interest yet the same banks lend it to pensioners at 24 per cent. That is cheating NSSF beneficiaries. It is time NSSF operated as a commercial bank so that workers can get access to cheap loans," Mr Kizito said.

In response, NSSF managing director, Richard Byarugaba, said turning NSSF into a commercial bank would be a deviation from the institution's original mandate.

"We can invest in commercial banking but we cannot run as a commercial bank because that is not our mandate. Our mandate is to collect and save workers' money. We only invest it on their behalf," Mr Byarugaba said.

Mr Kizito further suggested that government should allow competitors in pension services purposely to reduce NSSF monopoly. He said liberalisation of pension service would improve service delivery.

"If I had powers I would scrap off NSSF or allow private competitors. NSSF hoodwinks workers that they are saving whereas they are not. I have seen people who have worked for 20 years and their savings are less Shs100,000," Mr Kizito said.

Mr Byarugaba said introducing multiple players in the pension sector would boost competition for profit making something that is for the common good.

He cited Brazil where liberalisation of pension services was allowed and the common goal was lost since all private players aimed at profit maximisation.

"No one would bother about the future workers. Liberalisation comes with challenges like competition for profit making. Private players do not mind about common good. They are about making profits," Mr Byarugaba said.

Mr Kizito warned workers against venturing into agriculture after retirement because agriculture needs continuous funding.

Uganda

Museveni, Magufuli to Launch Mutukula Border Facility

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli will today officially launch the $12… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.