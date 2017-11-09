Uganda: Government Urges Traders to Embrace Electronic System

Kampala — Ministry of Trade has urged clearing agents and traders to embrace the Uganda Electronic Single Window System in order to speed up trade and customs clearance activities for goods and services.

The electronic single window, launched in 2016 by the ministry, is an online trade facilitation government initiative that, among others, enables international cross- border trade.

Through the system, traders are able to electronically submit their documents and information for clearance and certification to various government and regulatory agencies from a single location.

Speaking to Daily Monitor recently, Mr Silver Ojakol, the commissioner external trade at the ministry, said the tool helps users to reduce the costs and time spent on getting clearance for goods thus boosting trade benefits. He noted that the tool will not only benefit the traders but all stakeholders in the business community.

"Overall, the business community will benefit from the single window. For example if I am an exporter of perishable products and there's a delay in clearance, I am paying the transporter and the owners of the container, my goods are held at the customs yard waiting for clearance. The benefit is for the business community, be it an exporter or importer," he explained further.

Recently, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards said due to the Electronic Single Window, its clearance process has reduced from 22.3 days to 24 hours since signing on to the platform in 2016.

On the other hand, Uganda Coffee Development Authority registered a 31.89 per cent and 59.16 per cent increase in quantity and cash value respectively, partially due to the effectiveness of the platform.