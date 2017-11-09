Uganda: Witchcraft Letting Down Masavu - Gitta

Kampala — Superstition, not players' ineptness, has been cited by Masavu head coach Alex Gitta as the waves rocking the club's sinking ship. The Entebbe based side is rock bottom on the 16-team Uganda Premier League table and has won just one game - against Proline - in nine matches.

"I'm trying to get my team back in a positive thinking mode. The players have been made to believe in witchcraft and superstitious tendencies that have affected our performances," Gitta told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Gitta says all hope is not lost for the club revival because they have talented players that can halt the seven match losing streak - only if they can desist from superstition syndrome.

"I'm going to hire a professional psychologist to work on the entire team before our next game (against Express next week). I'm a learned lawyer who doesn't believe in witchcraft and I won't let it derail my plans," he added.

Recently, two club officials (goalkeeping coach Yusuf Ssenyonjo and team manager Edward Jjingo) reportedly tendered in their resignation letters after being pointed at as the perpetrators of the barbaric superstition belief.

"I have overcome this scenario before," Gitta reminisced. "I found St Bernard Kiswera school team with an unfounded belief that Masaka SSS always bewitched them before matches to get victory. I worked on their mentality before the next and the got a win."

Gitta wants the new league entrants to start their revival against his former side Express at Wankulukuku on Wednesday.

"With experienced players like Mansoor Mutumba, Ibrahim Mpengere, Sande Mukiibi, Brian Nsubuga, Sulaiman Ochero, Sulaiman Muttah, Veron Ddamba, Charles Wamala, Abraham Ndugwa, Ivan Lubaale, Jonathan Katende and Sadala Ddumba, we can overcome the possible relegation threat that we face," he added.