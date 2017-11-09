9 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Stop Talking Nonsense', 2baba Slams Eedris Abdulkareem, Blackface

By Jayne Augoye

Musician, Innocent Idibia, known as '2baba' has slammed his colleagues, Blackface and Eedris Abdulkareem, over their recent comments about him.

Eedris, in an interview with GoldmyneTv called 2baba a double-faced individual who cared about no one.

He also accused the music legend of neglecting his friend, Blackface, "when he needed him the most."

2baba reacted to the comments on his twitter page @official2baba on Wednesday.

He tweeted in pidgin, "Dear Blackface and Idris, as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time.

"I'm too busy, so this is the only advice and response u're gonna get from me. Una fit resume una nonsense rants."

The 'African Queen' crooner who has been silent over accusations from both aggrieved artists has asked them to "produce their own songs and stop condemning him."

The renewed conflict between the dancehall veteran and 2baba began on January 25, 2016 when Blackface, in a series tweets lashed out at 2face and his manager accusing them of stealing his intellectual property. He also threatened to take them to court.

Not long after, 2baba responded, describing the statements by Blackface as 'unfortunate.'

Blackface is best known as the co-writer of "African Queen" with 2baba, a song made famous by the latter after it appeared on his debut solo album, Face 2 Face in 2004, later to become an international hit.

Blackface was a founding member of the Nigerian band Plantashun Boiz that he formed in 2000 with 2face and musician Chibuzor Oji (better known as Faze).

Blackface and 2face met in 1996 when they were studying at the Institute of Management Technology, IMT in Enugu. Faze joined them later.

