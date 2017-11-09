Nigeria: Govt Signs Financial Agreement for Lagos-Abidjan Highway - Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the federal government has signed financial agreement for the execution of Lagos-Abidjan highway.

Olusegun Ogunkayode, a Senior Information Officer in the ministry, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement quoted Mr. Fashola as making the disclosure at the ninth Steering Committee and Experts Meeting of the Lagos-Abidjan Corridor Highway Development Programme.

He said the signing of the financial agreement was a demonstration of the federal government's commitment to the realisation of the project.

The minister said that road development was crucial to the economic growth of any nation, adding that the meeting was important considering the need for West African countries to join the league of developed nations.

According to him, West African countries must emulate South American and Asia countries, who have used road development to drive their economies.

Mr. Fashola said that the Lagos-Abidjan corridor would propel rapid integration of the region, boost commercial activities, improve social development, create employment windows and reduce social vices among the member states.

(NAN)