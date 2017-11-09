Uganda: Indian Investor Arrested for 'Terrorising' Mubende Residents

A Kampala-based Indian businessman, also large scale maize and tea farmer, Abid Alam has been detained at Wandegeya police station on the orders of Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, the chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into land matters.

Abid is accused of terrorising residents of Bukooba, Bukompe, Kika A & B, Rwamasanga, Kabagala in Mubende district, who, he allegedly been forcefully evicting from their land from 2008 to date.

Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya, the sectary to the Commission of Inquiry issued a warranty of arrest for Abid to all police officers to have him appear before the Commission on November 8, 2017 or thereabouts.

The Commission is investigating allegations that Abid deployed rowdy and armed agents in Bukoba village to further terrorise the residents over the weekend.

Among the exhibits allegedly recovered from Abid's agents include machetes, guns and several rounds of ammunition.

In 2008, more than 700 families of Bukooba-Kasawo village petitioned President Yoweri Museveni for his intervention after they accused police of colluding with Abid and his agents to effect what they called illegal eviction.

The residents claimed they were the rightful owners of the 12 square miles of the land in question having purchased it from Mubende land office. Some said they inherited from their grandparents, former World War II ex servicemen. Abid reportedly paid each of the 700 families between Shs 500,000 and 1.5 million to vacate the land.

Then, the residents claimed that the rowdy youths were backed by some police officers to terrorise them at night with machetes and spears at night to force them off their land.

They said that previous attempts to seek help from the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura had proved futile.

Grace Nanjere, one of the residents claimed that her husband David Ssenyama , the area LC 1 chairman was attacked and killed by workers of the Indian businessman in the presence of the police.