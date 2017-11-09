Rwanda: Five TNT Journalists Shine at 2017 Media Awards

Five journalists from The New Times Publications have won various prizes in Development Journalism Awards 2017.

The awards were announced during event to mark Africa Day of Information in Kigali yesterday. The day was marked together with the ninth National Media Dialogue.

From The New Times, Emmanuel Ntirenganya won in online news category, Athan Tashobya in feature category, Remy Niyingize, feature category, Nasra Bishumba in fighting corruption category, while Geoffrey Asiimwe emerged the best sports print and online reporter.

Ntirenganya, Asiimwe and Bishumba each received cash prize of Rwf500,000, while Tashobya and Niyingize won Rwf600,000 each.

Commenting on the award, Ntirenganya sounded excited.

"I am very happy with this award, I would like to keep writing stories which leave impact on people's lives," said Ntirenganya.

"I recognise the need to maintain the values that underpin this profession such as being accurate and trustworthy. But we also need deeper insights into issues of concern to the communities that can influence policy and decision making," he added.

Peter Muyombano, of Flash Radio and TV, emerged best radio reporter, television news reporter, and anti-corruption coverage reporter, bagging home Rwf1.5 million.

He also emerged journalist of the year, walking away with additional Rwf1.2 million.

Other winners include Edmund Kagire, from Rwanda Today (The East African,) who bagged three awards in news coverage, investigative journalism and in promoting ICT. Kagire won Rwf1.5 million.

Another winner in news category was Aphrodis Muhire, of RBA's Radio Rwanda.

In talk show category, both TV and radio, the winners were Olivier Ngabirano, from TV1, and Ferdinand Uwimana, from Radio Rwanda. They walked home with Rwf800,000 each.

Plaisir Muzogeye, from Kigali Today, and Fidel Sindayigaya, from TV1, were awarded as the best video journalists each bagging Rwf500,000.

In investigative journalism, winners went home with Rwf500,000 each.

Thierry Kayishema, of TV10, and Patrick Habarugira, of RBA, emerged the best sports journalists and pocketed Rwf500,000.

Radio Rwanda emerged the best popular radio station winning Rwf800,000, while the runner-up is Kiss FM, which went away with Rwf600, 000.

Gloria Mukamabano and Egidie Bibio Ingabire, both of RBA, were awarded as best anchors while Ticien Mbangukira was the best radio presenter taking home Rwf500,000 each.

The best TV drama is Seburikoko aired by RTV, while the best producer was Afrifame pictures.

Best radio drama is Urunana by Urunana Development Communication, aired by Radio 10, while the best radio producer is Urunana Development.

The best female journalist was Maggie Mutesi, from RBA's Rwanda Television. She walked home with Rwf800,000.

Tough competition

Karake Mweusi, a veteran journalist who chaired the jury, said the competition was tough given the quality of stories and number of entries received.

"The number of competitors increased and quality of stories improved; posing a big challenge to the jury of judges because the better the categories, the harder the choice for judges," he said.

Mweusi called for originality, relevancy, professionalism, ethics, and impactful reporting among journalists.

Over 400 entries were received.

Development Journalism Awards is an annual event organised by Rwanda Journalists Association, RGB, Media High Council, UNDP, among other partners.