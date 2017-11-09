8 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: 147 Policemen Expelled From Police Force

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Mozambican police force (PRM) has expelled 147 policemen from its ranks since the start of the year, according to Inacio Dina, spokesperson for the General Command of the police.

Speaking to reporters in Maputo on Tuesday, at his weekly press briefing, Dina said there had been around 500 disciplinary proceedings which resulted in the 147 expulsions.

Of those expelled, 49 had been caught extorting money from citizens, and 24 had been found guilty of other crimes of corruption. Dina said the number of expulsions could rise since, of the 500 disciplinary cases, more than half are still at the phase of preliminary investigation.

The disciplinary measures taken, Dina said, showed that the police have launched a relentless struggle against corruption inside their ranks.

Dina denied reports that the police are harassing the interim mayor of Nampula, Manuel Tocova. “The PRM doesn't harass anybody”, he said, “and it would be grotesque if policemen did this. The duty of the police is to guarantee public order, security and calm, and citizens are called upon to collaborate”.

Harassment, he added, should not be confused with the duty of the police to pursue and neutralised suspected criminals. In the latter cases, citizens had the right to defence in a court of law to prove their innocence.

Summarising last week's meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Ministry of the Interior, Dina said the figures provided showed that there had been a one percent reduction in crime between 2016 and 2017. The number of crimes recorded had fallen from 16,680 to 16,576.

Mozambique

Drama As 'Fleeing' Mnangagwa Stopped At Border - Report

FIRED Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reported to have been stopped from crossing into Mozambique through the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.