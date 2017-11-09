Mozambique: Gang of Violent Thieves and Rapists Arrested in Gondola

Maputo — The Mozambican police announced on Wednesday that they had arrested members of a dangerous gang that had robbed homes and raped women in the town of Gondola, in the central province of Manica.

The group consisted of four men and two women - two sisters and their lovers, and two other friends. The men raided houses under cover of darkness, while the women looked after the items stolen during the robberies. The thieves used knives, axes, sharpened iron bars and other sharp instruments with which they inflicted injuries, if their victims resisted.

One of the gang, 40 year old Jone Alfredo William, told reporters that he had been burgling houses for several years. Mostly he stole goods that had been left on verandas. Bur he would also break in through doors and windows to steal cell phones, televisions, DVD players and other electrical goods.

“I began to steal a long time ago”, he admitted. “I stopped for some time and then started gain in September with these friends of mine. My girlfriend and her sister are also detained, and they looked after the goods we stole”.

As for the rape charges, William said the gang had “only raped a woman once. We never did it again”.

The spokesperson for the Manica Provincial Police Command, Elsidia Filipe, said the gang had been arrested thanks to tip-offs from residents of Gondola. The police undertook a search, which led to the recovery of stolen items hidden in two houses.

“The investigations led us to discover that the goods were hidden in two houses belonging to the girlfriends of two members of the group”, said Filipe. “We found a lot of television sets and other electrical goods as well as cell phones and bicycles. This is a dangerous gang consisting of people who have already served sentences in various prisons in the province”.

She said the paper work was now ready to hand the case over to the courts, so that the gang may be brought to justice.