9 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Construct Dispensary At Karanga Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo

The government has revealed plans to construct an ultra-modern dispensary at Moshi-based Katanga prison.

The development plan focuses on spurring health service delivery among prisoners and servants at the prison.

The plan was revealed yesterday by deputy minister for Home Affairs Yusufu Masauni in his response to a supplementary question asked by Mr Japhary Michael (Moshi Rural-Chadema).

Mr Michael revealed that Katanga prison was in a poor state as its structures were dilapidated and it lacked other key humanitarian services. He elaborated further that the prison's vehicle was in a poor state, hence the need for replacement. Responding, Mr Masauni said his ministry was aware of the challenge, adding that most prisons in the country were facing many challenges but the government was working tirelessly to improve the situation.

"We are expected to set up a modern dispensary at Katanga prison," he revealed.

Tanzania

Tanzania, World Bank Ink U.S.$150 Million Loan Deal

A total of Sh340 billion will be spent on boosting Tanzania's southern tourist circuit in a bid to shake up economic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.