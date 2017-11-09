Tanzania: Govt to Construct Dispensary At Karanga Prison

The government has revealed plans to construct an ultra-modern dispensary at Moshi-based Katanga prison.

The development plan focuses on spurring health service delivery among prisoners and servants at the prison.

The plan was revealed yesterday by deputy minister for Home Affairs Yusufu Masauni in his response to a supplementary question asked by Mr Japhary Michael (Moshi Rural-Chadema).

Mr Michael revealed that Katanga prison was in a poor state as its structures were dilapidated and it lacked other key humanitarian services. He elaborated further that the prison's vehicle was in a poor state, hence the need for replacement. Responding, Mr Masauni said his ministry was aware of the challenge, adding that most prisons in the country were facing many challenges but the government was working tirelessly to improve the situation.

"We are expected to set up a modern dispensary at Katanga prison," he revealed.