9 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Bids to Host Continental Tennis General Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Tennis Federation (RTF) president Kassim Ntageruka has revealed that Rwanda has submitted a bid to host the Confederation of Africa Tennis (CAT) Annual General Assembly scheduled for April, 2018.

While speaking about development of tennis in Rwanda, Ntageruka confirmed that they already submitted the bid, noting that 'we have high chances of hosting the event.'

"We have high chances of hosting the AGM in Kigali next year, we're confident," Ntageruka said, adding that, "we expect the International Tennis Federation (ITF) president (David Haggerty) to visit Rwanda before a decision is made."

Ntageruka further confirmed that Rwanda was granted the rights to organise the Africa Under-18 tournament in June next year. Last year's continental AGM was hosted by Tunisia.

CAT is divided into five zones namely: Zone IV (Eastern Africa), Zone V (Southern Africa), Zone III (Central Africa), Zone II (West Africa) and Zone I (Northern Africa).

Rwanda

New Leaders of Law Reform Commission Sworn in

The new chairperson of the Rwanda Law Reform Commission (RLRC), Aimable Havugiyaremye, and his deputy, Béata… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.