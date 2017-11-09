Rwanda Bids to Host Continental Tennis General Assembly

Rwanda Tennis Federation (RTF) president Kassim Ntageruka has revealed that Rwanda has submitted a bid to host the Confederation of Africa Tennis (CAT) Annual General Assembly scheduled for April, 2018.

While speaking about development of tennis in Rwanda, Ntageruka confirmed that they already submitted the bid, noting that 'we have high chances of hosting the event.'

"We have high chances of hosting the AGM in Kigali next year, we're confident," Ntageruka said, adding that, "we expect the International Tennis Federation (ITF) president (David Haggerty) to visit Rwanda before a decision is made."

Ntageruka further confirmed that Rwanda was granted the rights to organise the Africa Under-18 tournament in June next year. Last year's continental AGM was hosted by Tunisia.

CAT is divided into five zones namely: Zone IV (Eastern Africa), Zone V (Southern Africa), Zone III (Central Africa), Zone II (West Africa) and Zone I (Northern Africa).