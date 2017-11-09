Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) has urged Premier Division team seyeing Malawi's top flight league to prepare both physically and financially to avoid embarrassments.

SRFA Chairperson, Raphael Humba made the appeal following reports that Super league teams from the southern region such as Blantyre United are failing to withstand the financial heatin the League.

Recently, Blantyre United almost cancelled their trip to the northern region to date Chitipa United in the Super League second league encounter due to financesbut was saved by well wishers who bailed out the team at eleventh hour.

Humba said it was better for teams to remain in the lower league (Premier Division) if they are not financially ready.

"Most of our teams are struggling financially in the Super League which made them to be relegated from the top flight league.

"So, we are appealing to southern region mainly from the Premier Division to prepare both financially and physically before signing for super league," Humba explained.

The Chairperson added, "If a team fails to secure enough sponsorship, it is better for it to remain in the premier division because Super League is not a see-saw affair,"

According to TNM Super League log table, three teams from the southern region namely Red Lions, Wizards FC and Blantyre United risks being relegated as they are leading the league from the bottom, on positions 13, 14 and 15 respectively.

Meanwhile, Nchalo United is having the chances of being promoted into the top flight league as it is leading the 2017 Southern Masters Security Premier Division League with 65 points seconded by Chikwawa United with 5O points