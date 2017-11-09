9 November 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Heightens Calls for Grace to Replace Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe at a rally at the ruling party headquarters.
By Jeoffrey Ncube and Faith Zvorufura

Zanu PF officials on Wednesday stampeded to call for the appointment of Grace Mugabe to replaced the axed Emmerson Mnangagwa saying her philanthropic work makes her the ideal candidate.

Speaking at the solidarity march held at the party headquarters on Wednesday, ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Kudzai Chipanga who has been a front campaigner for Grace's elevation said Zimbabweans are addicted to the name Mugabe and had no problems with the First Lady assuming the vice Presidency.

"Your excellency we thank you for what you did to Mnangagwa because that was long over due, many people like mai Mahofa and Chimene once told you that Mnangagwa was a poison within the party and he proved it in Bulawayo last week.

"Now we are saying the issue of Mnangagwa is now over and we are now focusing on who should be the next vice President.

"There is something bothering us as youths, as you are aware women are more than men in terms of population and thats a fact, we must not look down upon them.

" We know you respect women's rights within the party and during the liberation struggle but now we noticed that there is gender inequality within the presidium.

"So as youths we are saying you need to rectify that, its not too late. We need to respect the Women's league Victoria Falls resolution that there must be a constitutional amendment," said Chipanga.

He added that the Youth League had settled for the First Lady saying she had people at heart.

"As l said earlier, the Mnangagwa issue is over zvekuti akutonyorwa mupaper re Form Four as the vice President of Zimbabwe who served for a shortest time.

"Now us as Youth League, we are saying we need a women who cares about the rights of people, who cares about orphans, mother with dignity and we noticed that the only person who has those qualities is Dr Amai and as we once told you that Zimbabweans are now addicted to the name Mugabe so there is nothing wrong if you can appoint our mother as the V.P and we fully support you for that," said Chipanga.

ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere reinforced the Youth League position saying gender equality within the presidium was important.

"Your excellency, l fully support the fact that there must be gender quality within the presidium and we fully support Dr Amai to be our next vice President since she has the qualities," said Kasukuwere.

Deputy Secretary for Women, Leticia Undenge added that a women should be part of the presidium to promote gender equality.

" Us as Women's League we are saying the party constitution should be amended so that a woman can be part of the presidium, for us the only woman eligible is Dr Amai Grace Mugabe since she has the qualities and she also have Zimbabweans at heart," she said.

Zimbabwe

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.