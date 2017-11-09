Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe at a rally at the ruling party headquarters.

Zanu PF officials on Wednesday stampeded to call for the appointment of Grace Mugabe to replaced the axed Emmerson Mnangagwa saying her philanthropic work makes her the ideal candidate.

Speaking at the solidarity march held at the party headquarters on Wednesday, ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Kudzai Chipanga who has been a front campaigner for Grace's elevation said Zimbabweans are addicted to the name Mugabe and had no problems with the First Lady assuming the vice Presidency.

"Your excellency we thank you for what you did to Mnangagwa because that was long over due, many people like mai Mahofa and Chimene once told you that Mnangagwa was a poison within the party and he proved it in Bulawayo last week.

"Now we are saying the issue of Mnangagwa is now over and we are now focusing on who should be the next vice President.

"There is something bothering us as youths, as you are aware women are more than men in terms of population and thats a fact, we must not look down upon them.

" We know you respect women's rights within the party and during the liberation struggle but now we noticed that there is gender inequality within the presidium.

"So as youths we are saying you need to rectify that, its not too late. We need to respect the Women's league Victoria Falls resolution that there must be a constitutional amendment," said Chipanga.

He added that the Youth League had settled for the First Lady saying she had people at heart.

"As l said earlier, the Mnangagwa issue is over zvekuti akutonyorwa mupaper re Form Four as the vice President of Zimbabwe who served for a shortest time.

"Now us as Youth League, we are saying we need a women who cares about the rights of people, who cares about orphans, mother with dignity and we noticed that the only person who has those qualities is Dr Amai and as we once told you that Zimbabweans are now addicted to the name Mugabe so there is nothing wrong if you can appoint our mother as the V.P and we fully support you for that," said Chipanga.

ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere reinforced the Youth League position saying gender equality within the presidium was important.

"Your excellency, l fully support the fact that there must be gender quality within the presidium and we fully support Dr Amai to be our next vice President since she has the qualities," said Kasukuwere.

Deputy Secretary for Women, Leticia Undenge added that a women should be part of the presidium to promote gender equality.

" Us as Women's League we are saying the party constitution should be amended so that a woman can be part of the presidium, for us the only woman eligible is Dr Amai Grace Mugabe since she has the qualities and she also have Zimbabweans at heart," she said.