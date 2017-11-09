8 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Man Arrested for Accusing Pastor of Being a Bloodsucker and Satanist

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested 49 year-old Shadreck Mbwenza for allegedly accusing a Blantyre-based pastor of being a bloodsucker and a satanist.

The suspect, who hails from Timbenao village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in the district, was arrested on Monday, November 6.

According to Foster Benjamin, spokesperson for Chikwawa Police, Mbwenza is believed to have stoned Pastor George Goliati of Redeemed Ministries International who was driving to one of his pastors in the village.

The incident happened on October 21 2017.

"The pastor allegedly fled away from the attack and instead drove to his wife's home in the area.

"After inquiries, the pastor learnt that the suspect, who ironically happens to be a brother to his wife, masterminded the attack following the bloodsucking accusations," said Benjamin.

He said the matter was reported to police who eventually launched a manhunt which led to the suspect's arrest on Monday.

According to Benjamin, Mbwenza is expected to appear in court within the week to answer a relevant charge.

He then warned communities in the district and across the country against spreading bloodsucking rumours, saying the law will take its course on such rumour-mongers.

