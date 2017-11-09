8 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Americans And Other U.S. Citizens Leave Mogadishu After Travel Warning

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: aljazeera
Security in Mogadishu

US citizens working in Mogadishu including several Somali Americans have left the Somalia capital after the US mission in Somalia issued a travel warning, Radio Dalsan reports.

Radio Dalsan confirmed with Aden Abdulle International Airport officials that a significant number flew out to Nairobi on Monday & Tuesday morning using UN chartered planes and commercial flights.

On Saturday the US mission released a statement warning on specific threats on US citizens living in Mogadishu.

"Due to specific threat information against U.S. personnel on the Mogadishu International Airport, the U.S. Mission to Somalia has directed its non-essential U.S. citizen employees to depart Mogadishu until further notice" it stated.

"The security situation in Somalia is extremely unstable, and the threat to all U.S. citizens in Somalia remains critical" it added.

Somalia has a significant number of Somali Americans living and working in the horn of Africa country including President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Somalia

U.S. Ramps Up Military Strikes in Somalia

Human rights groups concerned there will be a rise in civilian casualties Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.