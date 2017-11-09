9 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: First Lady Grace Set to Get the Nod for Second Top Party Post, Alongside Mugabe

analysis By Sally Nyakanyanga

President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace Mugabe was endorsed on Wednesday by all 10 provinces, including the women's and youth leagues, as their chosen candidate for the vice presidency post at a youth rally held in Harare. This will see the ruling party's constitution being ammended to provide for a woman candidate in the presidium.

In 2004, Zanu-PF made a provision in its constitution for a woman vice president, which was changed 10 years later when Joice Mujuru was ousted from the party on accusations of plotting to replace Mugabe. This paved the way for the elevation of the now former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who served less than three years before being booted out on similar accusations.

Speaking at the Zanu-PF youth rally on Wednesday, youth leader Kudzai Chipanga said the youth were behind Grace Mugabe as the right candidate for the vice presidency due to her loyalty to the President as well as being motherly to everyone.

"As our president we know you respect the rights and role women played even during the liberation struggle but we are seeing the politburo and presidium dominated by men. What is stopping you from re-amending the constitution to pave...

