Malawi: Namadingo Set for Year Ending Concert in Lilongwe

The Sensational afro-gospel musician, Patience Namadingo says all is set for his final year's concert dubbed 'All New Namadingo' scheduled to take place December 23, 2017 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Namadingo said the name 'All New Namadingo' is not just a name for the concert, but it highlights some of the achievements he has done in the year 2017.

"All New Namadingo comes with some great achievements. It has been a long but exciting journey in the year 2017 as I managed to associate myself with the social media besides getting involved in charity work," he said.

Namadingo added that the concert is the final show that aims at wrapping up the year 2017 in grand style and giving his fans something special for the coming festive season.

The gospel artists said "The All New Namadingo concert has run for the whole year. The first concert was done in Lilongwe in February, the second was done in Blantyre in August and the third and last concert is the one that is coming back to Lilongwe in December 2017," the artist said.

Namadingo explained that the two in one Patience is the one to perform at the concert; Patience as the social media character and Patience the musician.

"On this night, we will have a stand-up comedy from Patience, the social media character who has a great sense of humour followed by a performance from Patience, the musician who is going to play his music for about two and half hours," he added.

The songs to be performed at the concert are from his 2010 album, Lero album, all new album as well as his two new singles which are set to be released this month (November).