8 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Envoys of Norway and Britain Hold Talks in Khartoum On Sudan, Abyei

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Envoys of Norway and the United Kingdom met with the Assistant to the President, Ibrahim Mahmoud, at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum this week, to discuss the role of the international community to achieve peace in Sudan.

The envoys discussed developments in the situation in the country and the efforts of the international community to achieve peace in Sudan.

British envoy Christopher Trout told reporters after the meeting: "We discussed the peace process in Sudan and the support that Britain can offer in its capacity as a member of the international community for the peace process sponsored by the African High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) headed by [former South African President Thabo] Mbeki."

Trout explained that the meeting also dealt with the issue of Abyei (the border area dispute between Sudan and South Sudan) and the importance of an international mission there to provide support to the citizens in the region, as well as the possibility of creating a normal and constructive coexistence among all components of society.

The Norwegian envoy, Erling Suksenberg, said that the meeting also touched on regional issues, peace in the regions, Darfur and what is required in the next phase in the light of the lifting of US economic sanctions on Sudan.

Sudan

NC Forms Committee for Legal and Political Handling of Gezira State Developments

The National Congress(NC) Leadership Office , in a meeting which was chaired by President of the Republic and Chairman… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.