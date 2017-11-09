Sudan: Envoys of Norway and Britain Hold Talks in Khartoum On Sudan, Abyei

Khartoum — Envoys of Norway and the United Kingdom met with the Assistant to the President, Ibrahim Mahmoud, at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum this week, to discuss the role of the international community to achieve peace in Sudan.

The envoys discussed developments in the situation in the country and the efforts of the international community to achieve peace in Sudan.

British envoy Christopher Trout told reporters after the meeting: "We discussed the peace process in Sudan and the support that Britain can offer in its capacity as a member of the international community for the peace process sponsored by the African High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) headed by [former South African President Thabo] Mbeki."

Trout explained that the meeting also dealt with the issue of Abyei (the border area dispute between Sudan and South Sudan) and the importance of an international mission there to provide support to the citizens in the region, as well as the possibility of creating a normal and constructive coexistence among all components of society.

The Norwegian envoy, Erling Suksenberg, said that the meeting also touched on regional issues, peace in the regions, Darfur and what is required in the next phase in the light of the lifting of US economic sanctions on Sudan.