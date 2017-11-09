9 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: More ED Allies Axed in Masvingo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
By George Maponga

Three ZANU-PF Members of Parliament (MPs) and five Central Committee members in Masvingo province are among almost 30 senior party members suspended for being part of a cabal that was working with ousted Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa to undermine President Mugabe. Legislators Cde Paradzai Chakona (Zaka Central), Cde Robson Mavenyengwa (Zaka North) and Cde Mathias Tongofa (Chivi North) were served with prohibition orders barring them from participating in party activities.

The five Central Committee members caught in the swoop include Cdes Maina Mandava (Masvingo), Vincent Mawere (Zaka), Noel Mandebvu (Gutu), Tafadzwa Shumba (Mwenezi) and Titus Maluleke (Chiredzi). Party members served with prohibition orders would remain on the sidelines pending their appearance before the party's disciplinary committee.

Announcing the suspensions, ZANU-PF provincial secretary for administration Cde Denford Masiya accused the members of conspiring to undermine President Mugabe. He said the ruling party in Masvingo would never countenance elements who were opposed to the onecentre of power principle in ZANU-PF.

"We have already served them with prohibition orders barring them from participating in any party activities until they appear before a disciplinary committee," he said.

Cde Masiya emphasised that Masvingo province was solidly behind President Mugabe and the First Lady. Among those who were served with prohibition orders are Cdes Shingirirai Mangwana and Susan Madzivadondo from Chivi District. Cde Mangwana was the provincial youth secretary for administration while Cde Madzivadondo also served in the same capacity in the provincial Women's League executive.

In Gutu, Cde Charles Mani, a committee member in the provincial executive, was also suspended together with Cde Alexio Chagweda (secretary for the disabled in the main wing), including ordinary members Cdes Tafadzwa Magumise and Remigio Masara. Also suspended was former provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailess Baloyi, provincial spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndaba and Cde Jevas Masosota (provincial secretary for indigenisation and empowerment) from Chiredzi district.

In Mwenezi, the leadership also suspended Women's League provincial finance secretary Cde Priscilla Zindari, provincial secretary for transport Cde Renious Muchoko and provincial secretary for security in the Youth League Cde Gilbert Mazhambe. Also purged from Masvingo were provincial secretary for commissariat in the Women's League Cde Mucharevei Chamisa, secretary for science and technology development (Youth League) Cde Sengerai Manyanga together with Cde Gladys Chari from the same district.

In Bikita, those suspended were Cdes Amos Mufundirwa and Delight Mandebvu, while in Zaka Cde Tererai Tererai together with Cdes Chakona, Mavenyengwa and Mawere received the prohibition orders. The provincial leadership has already recommended the expulsion of Politburo members Cdes Josaya Hungwe, Paul Mangwana and Lovemore Matuke.

Ousted party provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira and Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba also face the same fate. The party has since appointed Cde Amasa Nhenjana as acting provincial chairperson and he will be deputised by Dr Paul Chimedza. Dr Chimedza is Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs.

Zimbabwe

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.