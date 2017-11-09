Photo: The Herald

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

Three ZANU-PF Members of Parliament (MPs) and five Central Committee members in Masvingo province are among almost 30 senior party members suspended for being part of a cabal that was working with ousted Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa to undermine President Mugabe. Legislators Cde Paradzai Chakona (Zaka Central), Cde Robson Mavenyengwa (Zaka North) and Cde Mathias Tongofa (Chivi North) were served with prohibition orders barring them from participating in party activities.

The five Central Committee members caught in the swoop include Cdes Maina Mandava (Masvingo), Vincent Mawere (Zaka), Noel Mandebvu (Gutu), Tafadzwa Shumba (Mwenezi) and Titus Maluleke (Chiredzi). Party members served with prohibition orders would remain on the sidelines pending their appearance before the party's disciplinary committee.

Announcing the suspensions, ZANU-PF provincial secretary for administration Cde Denford Masiya accused the members of conspiring to undermine President Mugabe. He said the ruling party in Masvingo would never countenance elements who were opposed to the onecentre of power principle in ZANU-PF.

"We have already served them with prohibition orders barring them from participating in any party activities until they appear before a disciplinary committee," he said.

Cde Masiya emphasised that Masvingo province was solidly behind President Mugabe and the First Lady. Among those who were served with prohibition orders are Cdes Shingirirai Mangwana and Susan Madzivadondo from Chivi District. Cde Mangwana was the provincial youth secretary for administration while Cde Madzivadondo also served in the same capacity in the provincial Women's League executive.

In Gutu, Cde Charles Mani, a committee member in the provincial executive, was also suspended together with Cde Alexio Chagweda (secretary for the disabled in the main wing), including ordinary members Cdes Tafadzwa Magumise and Remigio Masara. Also suspended was former provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailess Baloyi, provincial spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndaba and Cde Jevas Masosota (provincial secretary for indigenisation and empowerment) from Chiredzi district.

In Mwenezi, the leadership also suspended Women's League provincial finance secretary Cde Priscilla Zindari, provincial secretary for transport Cde Renious Muchoko and provincial secretary for security in the Youth League Cde Gilbert Mazhambe. Also purged from Masvingo were provincial secretary for commissariat in the Women's League Cde Mucharevei Chamisa, secretary for science and technology development (Youth League) Cde Sengerai Manyanga together with Cde Gladys Chari from the same district.

In Bikita, those suspended were Cdes Amos Mufundirwa and Delight Mandebvu, while in Zaka Cde Tererai Tererai together with Cdes Chakona, Mavenyengwa and Mawere received the prohibition orders. The provincial leadership has already recommended the expulsion of Politburo members Cdes Josaya Hungwe, Paul Mangwana and Lovemore Matuke.

Ousted party provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira and Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba also face the same fate. The party has since appointed Cde Amasa Nhenjana as acting provincial chairperson and he will be deputised by Dr Paul Chimedza. Dr Chimedza is Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs.