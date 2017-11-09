Southern Region non-league quarter finalist and Nsanje based side Umodzi FC has said it is geared to frustrate TNM Super League Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks by knocking them out in the FISD Challenge Cup quarter final competition match which is set to be played played on Thursday at Kalulu Stadium.

Umodzi FC booked their quarter final place after beating Swallows FC of Ntcheu 5-6 through post match penalties in the round of 16.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times Chairperson of Umodzi FC Andrew Gogwe said they are well prepared for their game against Moyale and has promised that come Thursday the team is ready to break history in the country of reaching into semi-finals after beating one of the top sides in the country.

Gogwe said he is very confident that his boys will fight their lungs out without any fear since they are playing at their backyard where they have managed to win all the FISD Cup assignments.

"The only difference which is separating our team and Moyale is experience but we'll close them down in every tactical play which they may apply because what I realised is that in Malawi we all play

similar style so there is no need for us to be doubting about beating Moyale. Infact, our mission is to reach in the finals," said Gogwe who also appealed for financial support from the well-wishers.

In other FISD Cup quarter final match to be played on Thursday Kamuzu Barracks will entertain Azam Tigers at Civo Stadium.

Both quarter final matches involving Kamuzu Barracks and Azam Tigers and Umodzi FC and Moyale Barracks were cancelled by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) from taking place on November 4 2017 due to the deaths of 21 soldiers who died in a road accident in Mzimba.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets and Masters Security have already reached into FISD Challenge Cup semi finals.

Bullets beat Blue Eagles in a post match penalties while Masters knocked out Dedza FMB Under-20 side Dedza Soccer Saints 1 nil.