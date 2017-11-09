Malawi: Escom Sets Up National Call Centre

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi ( ESCOM) has devised plans to set up National Call Centre in a bid to improve service delivery to its customers as well as align itself to international standards, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The plan comes amid complaints from its customers over poor service delivery evidenced by the forgoing power outages which has forced some to hold street protests in the Capital Lilongwe.

The plan has forced ESCOM to make changes to some staff members.

The company's public relation manager Kitty Chingota has now moved from the department and is to head the National Call Center. While George Mituka is now acting head of the public relations department.

Escom said recently that Malawians should brace for frequent power blackouts due to, among other factors, inadequate hydro electricity generation arising from low water levels on Lake Malawi and reduced flows on Shire River.

"Reports so far show that the country will continue to experience a shortfall in electricity supply unless the country receives normal to above normal rainfall for a period of about five years consecutively, or effective short to medium term interventions are implemented," said Escom boss, Evelyn Mwapasa in the letter, dated July 31 2017.