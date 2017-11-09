9 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Lieutenant Dies in Luwero Car Crash

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — A Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) officer has died in an accident at Nakazzi near the weighbridge in Luweero District.

Mr Paul Kangave, Savana regional police spokesperson, said the Thursday morning accident claimed the life of Lt Benson Embogo when a Premio Pearl he was travelling in rammed into a trailer that was entering the weigh station.

"The Premio driver was speeding when he rammed into the trailer that was branching for weighing. The Premio had three occupants. One died on spot and the other occupants were rushed to Bombo military hospital for medical attention," Mr Kangave said.

Police said the UPDF officer was easily identified because he had the army identification card (ID) whereas the other occupants had no documents on them. By press time, police had arrested the trailer driver one Abdu Ewada to help in investigations.

This accident which happened on the Kampala -Gulu highway comes five days after six Kampala International University (KIU) students died at Kakooge in Nakasongola District when a taxi they were travelling in rammed into a stationery truck.

