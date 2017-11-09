Sudan: Bakri Affirms Sudan Support to Islamic and Arab Causes

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, has affirmed Sudan support to all Islamic and Arab causes.

Lt. Gen. Saleh, received Wednesday at the Presidential Palace the delegation of the International Arab Workers Trade Unions Federation has reiterated Sudan keenness for the unity of Arab ranks and its seriousness to realize Arab unity and reconciliation in the face of enemies and plots.

The Union's Secretary General, Ghassan Elias has expressed in a press statement his organization's appreciation of the big victories achieved by Sudan concerning the economic embargo and realization of unity, adding that Sudan is considered a model for the Arab countries with regard to the realization of unity and political will.