9 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Macheso Charms Korean Ambassador

By Tawanda Marwizi

Alick Macheso's music has excited people of various backgrounds, with Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Cho Jaichel being one of the fans charmed by the "Tafadzwa" singer. The Ambassador revealed to The Herald Arts that he is a big fan of Macheso and has been following his music on YouTube and other social media platforms. He said in Korea music was associated with farming and the Korean drum symbolises hard work.

"Koreans sing well. They can dance and sing. Since my arrival here I have been following Zimbabwean culture and I realised that Macheso is one of the best singers in the country," he said.

Ambassador Cho said he came to know about the musician through newspaper articles before looking for his music on YouTube and other social media platforms.

"I followed articles about him in the press and learnt about his background. 'I became interested after realising that he has a large following. After that I started to follow his music on YouTube and several social media platforms. Apart from knowing his background I have noticed that Zimbabweans are peaceful, tolerant and they have respect for art and I learnt this through researching about Macheso. One day I asked my PA to look for him and we met and had dinner at my residence," he said.

Their first meeting was facilitated by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

"They arranged for us to meet at the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and that is when I learnt that he is a humanitarian ambassador for the organisation.

"I was surprised when I arrived at Red Cross to hear that the organisation's secretary general (Mr Maxwell Phiri) was waiting for me. I told them I had come to meet Macheso and not for other business. It was an exciting experience meeting the musician. I wish to go for his gigs as a fan not as Ambassador. I will also invite him to my residence for a performance," he said.

Macheso said it was encouraging to note that people follow his music.

"I was happy to receive a call from such a person and I am happy that he invited me to his place and our interaction was fruitful," he said.

Meanwhile, Macheso will stage a family show at Extra Mile on Sunday. He is expected to sample new songs at the show.

