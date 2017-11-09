Sudan: African Commission for Human Rights - Sudan Keen to Improve Human Rights Situation

Banjul — the African Commission for Human Rights and Nations has lauded the Sudan's earnest efforts for the improvement of situations of the human rights in the country.

This came during the commission's 61 session currently holding meetings during the period from 1-15 of current November, in the Gambian capital Banjul, in which the Sudan is participating with a delegation including members from the Advisory Council of Human Rights, and number of the national civil society organization concerned with human rights in the Sudan.

The Sudan's delegation has introduced statement in which it tackled the efforts exerted for the enhancement of the human rights in implementation to the outcomes of the national dialogue that has included 198 recommendations related to boosting human rights in the country.

The Sudan's delegation's statement to the 61 session of the African commission for human rights and nations of the African union, has pointed to legal amendments on the Sudan's transitional constitution that have included number of rights since the implementation of the state's reform program in the year 2014.

The statement also has provided detailed explanation to the work for the ratification of number of international agreements related to human rights.

Indicating that the has not received any technical assistances as was adopted by the council of human rights in the 36 session, referring to the progress achieved in the situation of human rights in the country.

The statement has welcomed the UN decision of including the Sudan in the list of countries that have made efforts for the enhancement of the children protection in the areas of armed conflicts.

The statement has pointed to the stability in the states of South Kordfan and Blue Nile, and the launching of the campaign for the collection of arms in Darfur states.

The Sudan's delegations statement to the session of the African Commission for Human Rights and nations in Banjul, noted the cooperation between the Sudan's government and the UN in implementation of the strategy of the UN mission in Darfur UNAMID exit from the country and the evacuation of 70% of the mission's sites a matter that indicates the good progress of the plan of evacuation.

The statement has reviewed the Sudan's government role in hosting refugees from the neighboring countries despite the challenges of affording the costs of hosting them at the expense of the citizens in the absence of any significant support from the international community.

The statement has also referred to the active role played by the Sudan in the combat of human trafficking.

It is worth noting the commission meetings in its 61 session coincide with the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of its establishment as a regional forum that enhances the human rights in the African continent.