Sudan: President Gives Directives for Formation of Committee for Study of Reality of Sudan's Archeology

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir has given directives for the formation of a committee to be chaired by the Minister of the Presidency of Republic for the study of the reality of the Sudanese archeology, its sites and maintenance,

The president has directed the committee to submit its report during a month from date of its formation,

During his visit to the Sudan's National Museum, Wednesday, President al -Bashir has also gave directives for inclusion of the archeology budget to be presented by the committee in the budget of the year 2018, stressing the Sudan's archeology importance and preservation.

"We cherish and, we are proud of our past, we honor it, and we introduce it to the others." the president added.

The President of the Republic gave directives for identifying the Sudan's archeology inside the country and abroad, the work for restoring the looted archaeological artifacts and to ensure its belonging to the Sudan in order to be restored later.

He indicated that every state in the country should have its own museum, meanwhile, the president was briefed on the reality of the national museum and the challenges it is facing.