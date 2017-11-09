Central Africa: Vice-President Meets Great Lakes Conference Official

Khartoum, Nov.8n (SUNA) - The Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman, received Wednesday at the Republican Palace the Executive Director of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region, Ambassador Zakaria Mouri Moita.
The Great Lakes Organization's official said in a press statement that the meeting was aimed for reviewing with the Sudanese officials the cooperation between the countries at the region on issues of common concern and the role that could be played by Sudan to maintain peace and stability in the region.